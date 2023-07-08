Rose E. Coffey was born January 23, 1943 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, June 25, 2023 at The Terrace Nursing & Rehab in Berea at the age of 80. She was the daughter of the late Hiram Durham and Rebecca McKinney.
Rose is survived by her son, David Edward Coffey and by three sisters, Anna Mae Gabbard, Kay Hayes and Terri Johnston. She was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by a sister, Nannie B. Heaberlin and by four brothers, Roy, Otis, Lonnie and Ronald Durham.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Bro. Larry Gray, Bro. Dwight Northern and Bro. Darrell Combs officiating. Burial to follow in the Harrison Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
