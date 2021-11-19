Rose Zetta Edwards, 79, of Tyner passed November 14, 2021.
She was born on Tuesday, August 4, 1942 in Clay County the daughter of the late Taylor McQueen and Martha Dunn McQueen.
She is survived by her children, Tina Edwards and Chester (Rhonda) Edwards; grandchildren, Saleen Hail, Dawayne Edwards, Brittany Edwards, Cody Edwards and Clinton (Juanita) Edwards; ten great grandchildren and one on the way; five siblings, AJ (Lenora) McQueen, Oscar McQueen, Danny (Paula) McQueen, Georgetta Robinson, and Stevie (Joyce) McQueen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by a son, Dale Wayne Edwards and his wife Judy; a brother, Levi McQueen; two sisters, Fannie McQueen and Gail Davidsons; and a granddaughter, Susan Owens.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Hunter Isaacs officiating. Burial will conclude at the Dunn Cemetery.
