Rosie Adkins was born November 11, 1975 in Madison County, Kentucky and departed this life Wednesday March 31, 2021 in Lexington, Ky. being 45 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Berlin and Clara Lainhart.
Rosie is survived by her husband John Adkins and by the following children, Berlin Adkins , Wayne Johnson, Holly Teague and Shristina Johnson all of Sand Gap, Ky., also by the following siblings, Randall Lainhart, Randy Lainhart, Debbie Collins all of Sand Gap, Ky., McCoy Lainhart of Hazard, Ky., Sadie Huff and Nadine Croucher both of McKee, Ky. . Rosie is also survived by one grandchild Emily Johnson.
Graveside services were held Friday April 2, 2021 at the Clark Rose Cemetery on Perry Lane.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.