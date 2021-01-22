Rosie Ashorn was born May 27, 1935 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Monday January 11, 2021 in Mainesville, Ohio being 85 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Cora (Gabbard) Robinson.
Rosie is survived by one son Bobby Ashorn of Mainesville, Ohio and one daughter Brinda Barnes, Indianapolis, Ind. Also by the following siblings, LC Robinson, Annville, Ky., Roy Robinson, London, Ky., Vida Gibbs, Connersville, Ind. And Sharlene Neeley of Annville, Ky. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren Angela Hurst, Natosha Hurst and Sara Chakroun and 8 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren also a host of nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents Rosie was preceded in death by the following siblings, Boyd Robinson, Ray Robinson, Bessie Fox and Ruby Weaver.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday January 16, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Scotty Witt officiating. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
