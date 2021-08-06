IN LOVING MEMORY
Rosie Louise Powell Bowman
November 23, 1932 - July 26, 2021
Rosie Louise Powell Bowman, 88 of Jackson County passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 in Richmond, KY. She was born to the late Daniel & Maggie (Day) Powell.
Surviving are her four children, Bonnie Richardson of Hamilton, OH, Tommy & Nadine, Leroy & Edith, Clifford & Maxine Lunsford all of McKee, KY. As well as twelve grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren; her brother, Junior Powell of Indiana and a special niece, Janice Ward.
In addition to her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by one son, Bobby Lunsford.
Rosie was a member of the Clover Bottom Baptist Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Pearson officiating. Burial to follow in the Isaac Lunsford Davidson Robinson Cemetery. Pallbearers were William, Gary, Scott & Chaz Lunsford, Cody Wilson and Josh Slusher. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
