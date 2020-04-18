Roy Samuel House, better known as Bill was born March 7, 1945 in Clay County and departed this life Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his residence in Annville, being 75 years of age. He was the son of the late Bert & Marion “Toot” (Nichols) House.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jo Ann (Allen) House of Annville and by a son, Anthony Bert House (Shelia) of Annville. He is also survived by a brother, Oscar House of Lexington. Bill was blessed with three grandchildren, Dylan, Macy and Samantha House.
In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by a sister, Dianne Clemmons.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
