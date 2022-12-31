Rosezella Hacker, better known as Sissy, was born May 9, 1959, in Oneida, KY and departed this life on Monday, December 19, 2022, at her residence in Annville, KY at the age of 63. She was the daughter of the late G.H. “Hog Eye” and Mae (Gibson) Helton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hacker.
Rosezella is survived by her son Dr. Bill Hacker Jr. and his wife Kari of Annville, KY. She helped raise three stepchildren, the late Jeff Hacker, Brian Hacker, and Kim Hacker. She was blessed with a granddaughter, Athalia Wren “Hazel” Hacker. She is survived by five siblings: Mozzy Martin, Gail Cheek, Dallas Helton, Carl Helton, and Geneva Couch.
Rosezella was a dietician at Laurel Creek Nursing Home for many years and later in life was a talented upholsterer. Sissy was a devout Christian.
Memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.