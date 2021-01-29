Ruby Barrett was born Jun e 24, 1931 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, being 89 years of age. She was the daughter of the late John D. & Ada (Lakes) Carroll.
Ruby is survived by three sons, Tommy Joe Barrett and wife Barbara of Ellijay, GA, Lawrence Barrett of Beattyville and Billy Ray Barrett and wife Monica of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by a brother, Charles Carroll of Connersville, IN and by three sisters, Mary McKnight of Somerset, Julia Tillery of McKee and Lula Carroll of Berea. Ruby was blessed with three grandchildren, Shana, Alicia and Jared and by eight great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was also preceded in death by her husband, Darvel Barrett; by her son, Russell Paul Barrett and by the following siblings, Elijah, Monroe, Luther, Ruth, Edith, Ethel and Arnetta.
Ruby was a member of the Stone Coal Baptist Church.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home Bradshaw Chapel #2 with Bro. Keith Hensley officiating. Burial to follow in the New Zion Cemetery. Pallbearers were Anthony Cruse, Angel Cruse, Jarrod Barrett, Aden Jarod, Danny Todd and Dave Lear. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.