Ruby Christine (Sears) Hays was born April 20, 1931 to the late Rev. Wesley Earl (W.E.) Sears and the late Lillie Mae (Chaney) Sears in Bloss, KY. She departed this mortal life on May 6, 2020 in Annville, KY, being 89 years of age. She was united in marriage on June 28, 1952 to the love of her life, Jack W. Hays, who preceded her in death in 1992.
Ruby was a multi-talented lady, including homemaker, singer, musician, teacher, gardener, craftswoman, and an accomplished artist, whose oil paintings have been displayed in our state capitol in Frankfort, KY.
Ruby is survived by three daughters, Sonia (Glenn) Baldwin of McKee, KY, Jo Ann Hays of Tyner, KY and Vella Adkins of McKee, KY; one brother, Paul B. Sears of McKee, KY; one sister, Bettye (Billy Ray) Bales of Berea, KY; five sisters in law, Ann Sears of Berea, KY, Jean Sears of Houston, TX, Sada Smith of Connersville, IN, Cinda Hays of Williamsburg, KY and Helen Hays of Dayton, OH. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, William (Brandy) Baldwin, Jeffrey (Tori) Baldwin, Toni Hays (Chris), Jamie (Joshua) Ward, Bobby Adkins, Michael Chappell (Sarah), Amy (Alicia) Adkins, Katherine (Quante) Harmon, and Patrick (Hailey) Chappell. She was also blessed with seven great grandchildren, Jayden, Nicholas, Kaylee, Sydney, Cooper and Kinlee Baldwin, Benjamin Chappell and one on the way, Owen Chappell. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and who loved her as well.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and eight brothers and sisters, Ruth Isaac, Carl Denton Sears, Norma Wynn, Harold Glenn (Bill) Sears, Naomi Jean Isaac, Ray Clinton Sears, Nadine Sears, and an infant brother interred only as Babe Sears.
Ruby was a member of the Gray Hawk Baptist Church and we are assured that when she departed this mortal life, she entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to begin her immortal life with Him and those who preceded her. For those of us left behind, it truly is our loss, but we know it is certainly heaven’s gain.
Her earthly remains will be laid to rest in the Green V. Hays Cemetery in Gray Hawk, with Bro. Carroll de Forest and Bro. Ronald Rose officiating. Pallbearers: William Baldwin, Jeffrey Baldwin, Michael Chappell, Patrick Chappell, Bobby Adkins and Joshua Ward. Honorary pallbearers (her living nephews): Johnny Wynn, Bobby Wynn, Ronnie Sears, Steve Sears, Scott Sears, Kevin Isaac, Danny Isaac, Jack Tincher, Bobby Morris, Randy Whicker, Gordon Ingram, Larry Ray Hays, Dennis Hays, Tracy Hays, Alan Hays, Larry Rayn Hays, Tom Hays, Dan Hays and Alonzo (Dace) Hays. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
