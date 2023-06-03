Ruby Darlene (Daugherty) Cline was born July 20, 1953, in Madison County, Ky, and departed this life Sunday, May 21, 2023, at her residence in Irvine, Ky, at the age of 69. She was the daughter of the late Robert "Ed" Daugherty and Eva (Willoughby) Daugherty.
Ruby is survived by her two children, Gerard (Misty) Lakes and Angie (Tracey) Harrison of McKee, Ky. Ruby was blessed with six grandchildren, Chandler Lakes, Lanae Lakes, Logan Hays, Miley Harrison, Emily Harrison, and Pauli Harrison. Other survivors include her siblings, Robert "Pete" (Donna) Daugherty Jr. of Ohio, Rosetta Banks of Sand Gap, Ky, Clifton "Babe" (Kim) Daugherty of Mt. Vernon, Ky, Jennifer (Ben) Hurt of Richmond, Ky, her brother-in-law Mike Witt of Sand Gap, Ky, and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, Ruby was also preceded in death by her beloved sister Charlotte Witt.
Ruby dedicated the last 23 years of her life to the Family Dollar Store in Irvine, Ky. The store was known as "Ruby's" store. She loved all the people and friends she made while working there.
Ruby loved to call people Honey, Baby, and Sweetheart. Her hobby was collecting whatever she could sell. She could never pass up a yard sale and would buy in bulk and call everyone so they would not miss the deal. She would always have something in her car to give you if you saw her out. It was her joy in life to give.
For those in the Irvine community, we hope you know how much she loved you. Thank you for being family to her.
Also, the family thanks Sandy Conrad, a caring friend and caregiver to our Mother.
The family will hold a private graveside ceremony at the Witt & Daugherty Cemetery per Ruby's wishes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.