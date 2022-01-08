Ruby Hunt, 82, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on December 28th, 2021 in Indianapolis where she had resided since 2018. She was born in Jackson County, Kentucky, June 24th, 1939, to parents Emery and Elizabeth (Day) Tillery.
Ruby grew up in Jackson County, Kentucky and graduated from McKee High School in 1957. She was the only one of her 13 siblings to graduate high school. She moved to Richmond, Indiana in the late 1950’s and resided there until 2018, when she moved to Indianapolis.
She worked for York Casket Company for many years.
Ruby was a spry, loving woman with a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed attending bluegrass concerts and traveling to craft shows and festivals. Ruby enjoyed relaxing at home, watching gameshows, and completing puzzles. Above all, she adored time with her family and friends.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Ruby is survived by her husband Donald Hunt; children Michelle (Ron) Miller of Indianapolis, and Mark (Tammy) Coyner of Richmond, Indiana; grandchildren Grace Moore of Indianapolis and Jim Coyner of Richmond; several great-grandchildren; siblings Bitha Isaacs of Richmond, Indiana, Ida (Denver) Allen of Jackson County, Kentucky, and Kenneth (Judy) Tillery of Jackson County, Kentucky; and her dog Lucky.
Besides her parents, Ruby is preceded in death by 10 siblings.
Visitation for Ruby will be Monday, January 3rd, at Flanner Buchanan Geist from 11am-12pm. Her funeral will begin at 12pm. She will be laid to rest at Old Oaklandon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimer's Association.
