Ruby Isaacs was born June 17, 1933 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Lexington Health Care Center, being 87 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Robert Isaacs and Carrie Jones Isaacs.
Ruby is survived by her son, Greg Isaacs of Nicholasville; by a brother, Roy Isaacs of Nicholasville and by three sisters, Mae Isaacs of Garrett County, Jean Browning of Berea and Melva Cain of London. Ruby was blessed with a grandson, Cody Isaacs and a great grandson, Benjamin Isaacs.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was also preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth Isaacs, Wayne Isaacs and Leslie Isaacs.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Cain and Bro. Randy Cain officiating. Burial to follow in the Cook Cemetery. Pallbearers: Stacy Browning, Victor Browning, Jeff Cain, Steve Cain, Mike Welch and Jimmy Isaacs. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.