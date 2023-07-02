Russell Durham better known to friends and family as “Rusty” was born August 28, 1968 in Cincinnati, OH and departed this life Saturday, June 17, 2023 at his residence in Louisville at 54 years of age. He was the son of the late Dallas Floyd Durham and Barbara Alice (Kennedy) Poe.
Rusty is survived by his daughter, Kayla Durham (Joseph Edwards); by the mother of his daughter, Sandra Lee; by two sisters, Deborah Durham and Theresa Durham Bowling and by a step sister, Corisa Miller. He was blessed with two nieces, April Huff and Rachel Durham and by two nephews, Ryan Patrick Bowling and John Poe.
In addition to his parents, Rusty was also preceded in death by his girlfriend, Dana Simmons; by his step father, Briston Poe and by a step brother, Leslie Poe.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
