Russell Isaacs, age 92 of Fort Wayne, Indiana formally of Gray Hawk, Kentucky in Jackson County passed away October 23, 2022. He was the son of Frank and Maranda McQueen Isaacs.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years Wanda Isaacs and one daughter Maranda Jane (Chris) Van Waning, one son Russell Jr. (Carol) Isaacs, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren and many great great nieces and nephews. He is also survived two sisters; Jeanette (Al) Laomayer of Wisconsin, Beatrice Andrew of Union, Kentucky and one brother Dallas Isaacs of Gray Hawk, Ky.
Beside his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters. Russell graduated from Tyner High School in 1946 at the age of 16. While in high he played basketball for Tyner School after graduating he was employed by Sears Roebuck and Company. He was employed by this company until he retired. He loved playing golf and was a great fan of football and basketball. He will be missed by family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.