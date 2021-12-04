Russell Jackson was born May 18, 1950 in Manchester, KY and departed this life Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Corbin Nursing Home at the age of 71. He was the son of the late Huston & Sinda (Grubb) Jackson.
Russell is survived by his son, Timothy Jackson and wife Becky of Knoxville, TN and by the following brothers and sisters, Wilkie (Joan) Jackson of Clarksville, OH, Stella (Cy) Fields of Lebanon, OH, Mandy (Jimmie) Gibson of Mallie, KY, Dorcas (Louie) Fisher of Hamilton, OH, David (Cathy) Jackson of Tyner, KY and Lucy Pennington of Tyner, KY. He also leaves behind a special friend of thirty-four years, Earlene Hurst and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Russell was also preceded in death by a brother, Arvelee (Judy) Jackson; sisters, Edith (Becaum) Jackson and Eselene (Donald) Johnson and a special brother-in-law, Donald Pennington.
Russell enjoyed life, his way. He was an avid hunter of all kinds of wildlife. He loved his chewing tobacco. He liked his garden. He kept his coon hounds and rabbit dogs ready to go hunting. He loved riding his four-wheeler on the farm and spent many hours watching his cattle graze. He was also a Mason and a member of the Pleasant Point Baptist Church.
Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Nantz Cemetery at Tyner. Pallbearers: Brian Coyle, Bryce Coyle, Melvin Lynch, Daniel Ingram, Mike Starcher, Braxton Hoskins & Caleb Ingram. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
