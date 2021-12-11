Russell Scott Truesdale was born August 26, 1969 in Madison County and departed this life Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, at the age of 52. He was the son of Hazel (Abner) Pickle of Berea and of the late Russell Edward Truesdale.
In addition to his mother, Russell is also survived by his loving wife, Teresa (Isaacs) Truesdale and by his children, Jordan Truesdale and his wife Jordan V., Kierra Truesdale Coffey and her husband David, Devan Truesdale, Canyon Truesdale, Levi Truesdale, Natalie Truesdale and Loreley Truesdale all of McKee. Other survivors include his step father, Lonnie Pickle and by two siblings, Waylon Pickle and Misty Ball all of Berea. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Elijah Truesdale, Hadlee Mullins and Paityn Long.
Russell attended War Fork Holiness Church.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, December 3, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Hurst and Bro. John Isaacs officiating. Burial to follow in the Jones Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Doug Potter, Danny Potter, Ed Abner, Jesse Isaacs, Travis Purkey, Ethan Purkey, Josh Purkey, Jay Purkey and Justin Isaacs. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
