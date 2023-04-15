Ruth Bingham was born August 30, 1929, in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, at the age of 93. She was the daughter of Ed & America (Vickers) Strong.
On April 23, 1947 Ruth married Estill Bingham. She was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church.
Ruth is survived by five daughters, Linda (Kenneth) Farmer of Beattyville, Donna (Tony) Vickers of Tyner, Kay (Garry) Hibbard of McKee, Diane (Danny) Todd of McKee, Sue (Billy) Stacey of McKee and by two sons, David (Debbie) Bingham of McKee and Barry (Rachel) Bingham of McKee. She was blessed with 24 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great- grand-children, 5 step grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was also preceded by her husband, Estill Bingham and by four sons Mitchell Bingham, Jerry Bingham, Dale Bingham and Danny Bingham.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home’s Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Bobby Harris and Bro. Randy Bingham officiating. Burial will follow in the Bingham & Strong Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
