Ruth Emily McKinney was born September 20, 1944 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson-Breathitt, at the age of 78. She was the daughter of the late Elijah & Mary (Glenn) Rader.
Ruth is survived by three children, Kathy (Phillip) Spurlock of Annville, Billy Wayne McKinney (Shelley) of McKee and Nellie (Matt) Rose of McKee. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Ethan Spurlock (Tiffany), Brandi Gilbert (Denver) and Justin Rose (Ashley) and by three great grandchildren, Raina, Riley & Gabriel Spurlock. Other survivors include three sisters, Zella Hatton, Cora Madden and Opal Kay Maggard all of McKee.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy McKinney; by a daughter, Carolyn Jean McKinney; and by the following siblings, John Rader, Sylvester Rader, Alfred Rader, Jimmy Rader, Eldon Rader, Nola Madden, June McKinney and Laurel Rader.
Ruth was a member of the Macedonia Holiness Church.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mike McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the Steele Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers were Eugene Neeley, Wesley Isaacs, Phillip Spurlock, Justin Rose, Billy Wayne McKinney & Denver Gilbert. Honorary pallbearers were Eddie Neeley, Steve Moore & Clayton Lynch.
