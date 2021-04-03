Ruthie Jean Wyrick was born August 30, 1950 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her residence in Murfreesboro, TN, being 70 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Fred & Katherine (Pierson) Bales.
Ruthie married Randall Wyrick on March 24, 1973, they would’ve celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary this year.
Ruthie is survived by her husband, Randall and by their daughter, Regina Wollam and her husband Zach of LaVergne, TN. She is also survived by the following siblings, Leon (Velma) Bales, Minnie York and Freddie Bales all of Tyner, Walker (Karlene) Bales of Xenia, OH and Kathy (Harry) Longnecker of IN. Ruthie was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
Ruthie was a member of the Northside Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:30 PM Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home #2 Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Billy Bales officiating. Burial to follow in the Tyner Cemetery. Pallbearers were Rob, Chris and Brad York, Doug Bales, Jason Dunham and Larry Longnecker. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
