Sally Hornsby, age 58 of Tyner, KY passed away November 8, 2020 at her residence.
She was born August 14, 1962 in Manchester. The third of four children born to Elmer and Jo Ann Bingham. She was a graduate of Jackson County High School in 1980. She was united in marriage to John Hornsby in January, 1981. She was a loving mother, wife, homemaker, and worked 20 years in Computer Data Entry.
Sally is survived by her mother, Jo Ann Bingham of Tyner; by her husband of 39 years, John Hornsby of Tyner; by her son Ashley (Brittany) of Guthrie, KY; daughter, Angela (Kevin) Cooper of Berea, KY; 10 grandchildren, Colton, Darren, Ethan, Houston, Judah, Kyle and Levi Hornsby all of Guthrie, KY, Brayden, Bryson and Alexis Cooper all of Berea, KY; one brother, Randy (Connie) Bingham all of Tyner; two sisters, Kathy (Keith) Hood of Richmond, KY and Anita Bingham of Tyner, KY.
Sally was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Bingham.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Cooper, Bro. Randy Bingham and Bro. Gary Farmer officiating. Burial to follow in the Tyner Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ashley Hornsby, Wes Judd, Tim Farmer, Keith Hood, Sammy Creech, Donnie Hurst, Ronnie Hicks and Sammy Banks. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.