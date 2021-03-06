Jackson County FFA Standing Strong
Since the COVID 19 pandemic FFA has continued to train high school students for technical skills and build leaders in our community. Jackson County FFA has participated in virtual FFA competitions, conferences, and met with local and state legislators. Through cooperation with local agencies Agriculture students have paired up with 4-H Agent Kim Hornsby and Agriculture Agent David Coffey to take virtual field trips.
Some of these trips have included a trip to an Equine dentist, meeting with Jackson County Cattleman President Ben Gilbert, and the Farmer's Market Committee. Students have also had the opportunity to spend quality time developing both service learning and entrepreneurship Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs by volunteering their time cleaning up their community, purchasing livestock of their own, and even starting homemade/handmade pet treat and bait businesses. FFA members met with County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard last week to sign the FFA Week Proclamation. Eddie Marks and other members met with State Legislators several weeks ago to discuss important upcoming agriculture laws that were happening during the 2021 Legislative Session.
FFA certainly looks different this school year, but our members are overcoming great obstacles and are looking forward to competing in Spring FFA contests.
Officers:
President- Shianna Chesnut
Vice President- Logan Hacker
Secretary- Jasmine Harrison
Treasurer- Eddie Marks
Reporter- Allison Isaacs
Sentinel- Ethan Isaacs
Chaplain- Cnaan Browning
Parliamentarian- Emily Allen
Historian- Taylor Broyles
Assistant Officers:
Assistant VP- Matt Carl
Assistant Sec- Mackenzie Bowles
Assistant Treas- Kadey Allen
Assistant Sent- Jake Burns
Committee Chairman
Ag Advocacy- Isabella Rose
Safety- Raylee Coyle
Scholarship- Maci Robinson
Leadership- Abbi Judd
Healthy Lifestyle- Jasmine Ward
Personal Growth- Paige Martin
Career Success- Serena Witt
Environmental- Korey Vickers
Human Resources- Ben Thompson
Citizenship Nick Lakes
Stakeholder Engagement- Makaleigh Hays
Economic Development- Jacob Hundley
Support Group- Austin Hacker
Ag Literacy- Sydney Krasher
Chapter Recruitment- Madison Marks
FFA Members
Briley York, Ben McQueen, Landon Gray, Sarah Marks, Brayvan Brumback, Austin Hacker, Daelan Dunn, Sydney Krasher, Macey Collett, Nathan Webb, Andrew Jones, Cassandra McCowan, Abbi Judd, Madison Marks, Kadey Allen, Joseph Marks, Becca Roberts, Megan Roberts, Serena Witt, Jake Burns, Andrew Gabbard, Ethan Isaacs, Shianna Chesnut, Taylor Broyles,
Ty Arthur, Isabella Rose, James Gibson, Bradon Williams, Nick Lakes, Ben Thompson, Abby Thompson, Jacob Mullins, Andrew Johnson, Emily Allen, Korey Vickers, Trevor Rose, Brayden Ward, Connor Harris, Canaan Browning, Kendalyn Collins, Kaden Morgan, Harold Jones, Jacob Hundley, Allison Isaacs, Jasey Bowman, Logan Baker, Brayden Robinson, Chase Morris,
Ryan Hillard, Mason Roark, Haley Hundley, Mackenzie Bowles, Matt Carl, Paige Martin, Raylee Coyle, Colby Bales, Hope Shepherd, Dawson Herbal, Madison Parrett, Heather Stacey, Brittney Allen, Tanner Rose, Kenton Banks, Jasmine Harrison, Logan Hacker, Joe Tyra, Dean Bray, Sarah Patton, Hannah Feltner, Kylee Banks, Alexis Parrett, Ethan Baker
Upcoming Events
March 2nd -State Land Judging
March 9th Strawberries delivered
March 12-25 Virtual Regional FFA Contests
April 20th- Opening Day of JCHS Greenhouse
April 12-20 UK Field Day
