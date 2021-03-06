FFA Logo

Jackson County FFA Standing Strong

Since the COVID 19 pandemic FFA has continued to train high school students for technical skills and build leaders in our community. Jackson County FFA has participated in virtual FFA competitions, conferences, and met with local and state legislators. Through cooperation with local agencies Agriculture students have paired up with 4-H Agent Kim Hornsby and Agriculture Agent David Coffey to take virtual field trips.

Some of these trips have included a trip to an Equine dentist, meeting with Jackson County Cattleman President Ben Gilbert, and the Farmer's Market Committee.  Students have also had the opportunity to spend quality time developing both service learning and entrepreneurship Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs by volunteering their time cleaning up their community, purchasing livestock of their own, and even starting homemade/handmade pet treat and bait businesses. FFA members met with County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard last week to sign the FFA Week Proclamation. Eddie Marks and other members met with State Legislators several weeks ago to discuss important upcoming agriculture laws that were happening during the 2021 Legislative Session. 

FFA certainly looks different this school year, but our members are overcoming great obstacles and are looking forward to competing in Spring FFA contests. 

Officers: 

President- Shianna Chesnut

Vice President- Logan Hacker

Secretary- Jasmine Harrison

Treasurer- Eddie Marks

Reporter- Allison Isaacs

Sentinel- Ethan Isaacs

Chaplain- Cnaan Browning

Parliamentarian- Emily Allen

Historian- Taylor Broyles

Assistant Officers:

Assistant VP- Matt Carl

Assistant Sec- Mackenzie Bowles

Assistant Treas- Kadey Allen

Assistant Sent- Jake Burns

Committee Chairman

Ag Advocacy- Isabella Rose

Safety- Raylee Coyle

Scholarship- Maci Robinson

Leadership- Abbi Judd

Healthy Lifestyle- Jasmine Ward

Personal Growth- Paige Martin

Career Success- Serena Witt

Environmental- Korey Vickers

Human Resources- Ben Thompson

Citizenship Nick Lakes

Stakeholder Engagement- Makaleigh Hays

Economic Development- Jacob Hundley

Support Group- Austin Hacker

Ag Literacy- Sydney Krasher

Chapter Recruitment- Madison Marks

FFA Members

Briley York, Ben McQueen, Landon Gray, Sarah Marks, Brayvan Brumback, Austin Hacker, Daelan Dunn, Sydney Krasher, Macey Collett, Nathan Webb, Andrew Jones, Cassandra McCowan, Abbi Judd, Madison Marks, Kadey Allen, Joseph Marks, Becca Roberts, Megan Roberts, Serena Witt, Jake Burns, Andrew Gabbard, Ethan Isaacs, Shianna Chesnut, Taylor Broyles,

Ty Arthur, Isabella Rose, James Gibson, Bradon Williams, Nick Lakes, Ben Thompson, Abby Thompson, Jacob Mullins, Andrew Johnson,  Emily Allen, Korey Vickers, Trevor Rose, Brayden Ward, Connor Harris, Canaan Browning, Kendalyn Collins, Kaden Morgan, Harold Jones, Jacob Hundley, Allison Isaacs, Jasey Bowman, Logan Baker, Brayden Robinson, Chase Morris,

Ryan Hillard, Mason Roark, Haley Hundley, Mackenzie Bowles, Matt Carl, Paige Martin, Raylee Coyle, Colby Bales, Hope Shepherd, Dawson Herbal, Madison Parrett, Heather Stacey, Brittney Allen, Tanner Rose, Kenton Banks, Jasmine Harrison, Logan Hacker, Joe Tyra, Dean Bray, Sarah Patton, Hannah Feltner, Kylee Banks, Alexis Parrett, Ethan Baker

Upcoming Events

March 2nd -State Land Judging

March 9th Strawberries delivered

March 12-25 Virtual Regional FFA Contests

April 20th- Opening Day of JCHS Greenhouse

April 12-20 UK Field Day

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you