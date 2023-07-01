Samuel Jay McKinney was born April 22, 1963 in Middletown, Ohio and departed this life Thursday, June 22, 2023 in West Chester, Ohio at the age of 60. He was the son of the late Sim & Rosie McKinney.
Jay is survived by two sisters, Freda Tester and Brenda Faye Little both of Middletown, Ohio. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2:00PM Monday, June 26, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers: Rosina Robinson, Tammy Jones, Harold Robinson, Tara Jones, Austin Robinson, Brandi Combs, Chris McCoy and Anthony Powers. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.