Samuel Ray Sumner was born May 7, 1964, in Perry County and departed this life Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his home in McKee, at the age of 59. Samuel is the son of Raven Sumner of Hazard and Carlena (Smith) Bennett of Clay County.
In addition to his parents, Ray is also survived by his sister, Norma (Wendell) Hansen of Manchester; by his brother, Nathan (Melissa) Sumner of Manchester and by his longtime partner, Linda Carol Bowman of McKee.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
