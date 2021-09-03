Sand Gap Elementary Principal Barbara Masters announced on September 03, 2021 that the school had received a confirmed report that an individual at their school has tested positive for COVID-19.
Principal Masters reported, "We are doing everything in our power to best minimize the risk of transmission here in our building. We continue to sanitize desks, wear masks, fog classrooms, socially distance and use sanitizer and hand washing consistently. She reminded parents: "Please remember to keep your child home if he or she is experiencing any symptoms."
