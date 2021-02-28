Sandra Gail (Webb) Stevens
February 21, 1967 – February 10, 2021
Sandra Gail Webb Stevens, 53, of Mt. Sterling, Died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her residence. She was born in London, Kentucky on February 21, 1967. Sandra was the daughter of Alvin and Jenny Lakes Webb.
Sandra moved to Montgomery County in 2001 from Jackson County, Kentucky. She was a member of the Letterbox Baptist Church in Jackson County. Sandra graduated from Jackson County High School, class of 1985. She enjoyed fishing, cross-stitching, painting and doing crafts and time spent with family. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Sandra is survived by her mother; Jenny Lakes Webb or McKee; one daughter; Sondra Leah Roland (Tony) of Mt. Sterling; one grandson; Cherokee Roland of Mt. Sterling; three brothers; Billy Gene Webb of Annville, Ronnie Webb (Telina) of Annville and Tony Webb (Tammy) of McKee; three sisters; Darlene Clark (Dennis) of McKee, Linda Rush of London and Vicki Napier (Jerry) of Manchester; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Webb and her grandson, Dakota Stevens.
Funeral services were held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Queen Street Christian Fellowship Church in Mt. Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Honorary Pall Bearers were: Cherokee Roland, Scottie Clark, Connor Clark, Tristen Clark, Tristan Napier, Hunter Cameron and Brandon Cameron.
