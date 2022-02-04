Sandra June Purvis was born October 31, 1963 and departed this life Thursday, January 27, 2022 in Hazard at the age of 57. She was the daughter of the late James & Helen (Bowman) Purvis.
Sandra is survived by three children, Bridget (McCoy) Lainhart, Kenneth (Joy) Purvis and Joseph (Sonya) Wright. She is also survived by two brothers, Kenneth (Angie) Purvis and Arnold (Betty) Purvis. She was blessed with a grandson, Johnathan Lainhart.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was also preceded in death by the following siblings, James R. Purvis, Dennis D. Purvis, Ester Purvis Lewis, Jacqueline Purvis, Diana Purvis and Roberta Rice.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Lewis Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
