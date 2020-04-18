Sandra McWhorter was born December 30, 1960 in Richmond, IN and departed this life Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her residence in Corbin, being 59 years of age. She was the daughter of Nanalou Williamson and the late Elmer Lee Young.
In addition to her mother, Sandra is also survived by her son Brandon Young (Ardath) of Annville and by step daughter, Angie Harris of OH. She is also survived by three sisters, Rosetta Powers of Corbin, Linda Cox of IN, Andrea King of Richmond; by a brother, Robert Williamson of OH and by a half-brother, Jimmy Williamson (Sherrill) of OH. Sandra was blessed with a grandson, Aaron Gabbard and by three step grandchildren, Justin, Daniel and Jessica Collins. She was loved by cousins, aunts and uncles.
Sandra was a member of the Franklin Baptist Church.
Graveside services at Pilgrams Rest Cemetery with Bro. James Hodge officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
