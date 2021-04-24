Sandra Moore Lakes, better known as Sandy, was born April 20, 1951 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, April 13, 2021, being 69 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Raymon & Ethel (Winstead) Moore.
Sandy is survived by her children, Jeannia (Larry) Felty of McKee, Jessica Lakes of Richmond and Darrell (Bobbie) Gabbard of Ohio. She is also survived by her siblings, Steve (Brenda) Moore of Stanford, Teresa Moore of McKee, Jeff (Teresa) Moore of Richmond and Jennifer Daugherty of McKee. Sandy was blessed with four grandchildren, Allison Shelby, Jordan, Luke & Taylor Gabbard; and by the following nieces and nephews, Shelley McKinney, Brad Moore, Steven Truett, William Truett, Amanda Slone, Jesse Moore, Jeff & Jared Daugherty and great-nieces and nephews, Brandy Gilbert, Jaden Truett, Adycin Truett, Kyla Morgan,Tucker Truett and Lily Kate Moore. She was also blessed with special caretakers, Emma Gray, Cathy Lakes & Lori Tincher; by special friends, Irene Harrison and Vickie Gabbard and by a special aunt, Phyllis Winstead.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was also preceded in death by her son, Darren Lakes and by her brother in law, Adam Daugherty.
Sandy was a member of the Birch Lick Baptist Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, April 16, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers: Shane Harrison, Brad Moore, Steven Truett, Jared Daugherty, Jaden Truett and Taylor Gabbard. Honorary pallbearers: Luke Gabbard, Jeff Daugherty, Jesse Moore and William Truett. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.