Sandra Renee Isaacs was born April 7, 1967 in Madison County and departed this life Monday, December 21, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, being 53 years of age. She was the daughter of Cordell Rose of Oklahoma and of the late Lou Jean Rose.
In addition to her father, Sandra was also survived by her husband, Jeff Isaacs of McKee and by three sons, Jeffery Allen Isaacs (Robin) of Madison County, Justin Isaacs (Chasity) of McKee and Anthony Rose (Alisha) of Annville. She is also survived by three siblings, Amanda Rose and Robert Rose both of Oklahoma and Michael Wayne Rose of McKee. She was blessed with six grandchildren.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Anglin officiating. Burial to follow in the Dan Rose Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Rose, Allan Isaacs, Justin Isaacs, Raymond Rose, Devon Rose and Tyler Rose. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
