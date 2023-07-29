Sarge Calloway Adkins was born February 16, 1945, in Cincinnati, OH and departed this life Monday, July 17, 2023, in McKee, KY at the age of 78. He was the son of the late Clyde & Merlie (Baxter) Adkins.
Sarge is survived by two daughters, Kawnee Million and Michelle Ramsey. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Rob (Jessie) Hughes of London, KY, Jordan Hughes of London, KY, Tyler & Taylor Ramsey both of McKee, KY and Brody “Chester” Thompson of Bond, KY and by three great grandchildren, Mia & Miley Hughes of London, KY and Aliyah Crimson Madison Emler of Elizabethtown, KY.
In addition to his parents, Sarge was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rachel Brooke Hughes.
Sarge was of Pentecostal Faith. He was a Master Mason of the R.H. Johnson Masonic Lodge #945.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Clay Baldwin Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Tyler Ramsey, Rob Hughes, Dennis Clark, Tony Webb, James Isaacs, Andrew Noyes, Jim Cody and Michael Huff. Honorary pallbearers: Connor Clark, Scottie Clark, Sandra Huff and Nathaniel “Rat” Carter. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
