Recently a friend posted an article pertaining to how families used to look forward to Sunday morning preparing for it on Saturday night. The sentiment was that we have seemingly lost our way and I have to agree. There is a sense of general unraveling of the thread that holds our moral fabric together.
The woman and I have had many conversations about the continuous decay of decency and morals due to a lack of belief among newer generations. It’s not that any of us are somehow superior to another person because of our genetic make-up or that we are drizzled with holy water forever to be golden. We all, especially me, have done wrong and often step on the side of poor judgment but we have an anchor point to always refer back on. Much like cutting multiple boards of the same length if you are using a pattern you best always refer back to the original cut or by the 10th cut you’ll find yourself gradually veering away from the desired measurement.
Sunday morning service doesn’t make a believer out of any walk of life. Being raised in a morally sound home won’t get you into heaven. Only knowing the righteous path won’t cure you. What it does lend itself to doing is retaining a solid lighthouse mark to always know how far you wandered off path between Sunday morning and Saturday night. The foundation is important because it anchors a belief system that will guide as a starting point to a better life.
From recent vacations to daily interactions with all walks of people it is obvious that the measuring stick is broken. It is human nature to test the limits of the leash at times knowing that we have a limit. When that moral limit is unchained without a starting reference point it is a dangerous situation. With youth instead of Johnny popping off a bad word after working up the nerve that point of reference is far in the rear view as well below a starting point. It takes more and more to test the leash nowdays and with no sense of a foundation I fear where we are headed.
Again I’m preaching to the choir and myself here but the truth remains the same. That tradition of Sunday morning is important. It and all that accompanies that lifestyle builds an anchor point that allows one to know just how far you have strayed. When you are adrift in the Pacific Ocean swimming a mile in any direction means nothing because your surroundings look just like what you left. We all need that moral base to stand on rooting us in a high spot so that when we inevitably run to the end of our rope we look back sheepishly knowing where we belong.
