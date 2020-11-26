I think we all need some good news right now and here is the perfect feel good story of the week…. Save the Children provided Family Food Boxes to families of Jackson County on Wednesday at the Jackson County High School. The distribution was a huge success with the help of Jackson Co High School ROTC students who volunteered their time to move more than 1,300 boxes of food and milk to families in-need. We would also like to thank Jackson Co Cooperative Extension Agent - Kim Hornsby for volunteering her time to help. We plan to have additional distributions in December and will have more information on the Jackson County Community Collaborative Facebook page. You will also find some wonderful recipes with the food received on the Facebook page from the Jackson Co Cooperative Extension Agents.
We really want to thank these organizations for all your help in feeding our families in-need.
This is a perfect example of how a small community can collaborate to make a big impact for the families in Jackson County!
For more information please contact Shannon Hisel – Community Engagement Coordinator for Jackson County (606) 287-7181 or Angie Halstead – CE Specialist (859) 582-3396.
Update: Food Boxes will be available again on Wednesday, December 2nd from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at JCHS parking lot. It is requested that those who are not in need refrain from picking up a food box so that they will be available to those
