The Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution is back in Jackson County! Save the Children is sponsoring the distributions and hope to continue each Wednesday in February and beyond. The food distribution will be available to families that are currently in-need or struggling during these difficult times. This past week we served families with food that included milk, eggs, sour cream, vegetables and other nutritious foods for families.
For additional information on the food boxes, we encourage you to follow the Jackson County Community Collaborative Facebook Page for more details on the delivery times and location.
This is a perfect example of how a small community can collaborate to make a big impact for the families in Jackson County!
For more information please contact Shannon Hisel – Community Engagement Coordinator for Jackson County (606) 287-7181 or Angie Halstead – CE Specialist (859) 582-3396.
