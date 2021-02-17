A message from Jackson Energy

Sadly, there are individuals/groups who may be trying to scam our members during an extended outage which impacted 28,000 members. We had a report that a member received a call at 3am advising them that they were with Jackson Energy and they needed to leave their house immediately and go to Tyner Elementary as they were going to be without power for 5-7 days. This call was made from an 859 area code and was NOT from Jackson Energy. This may have been an attempt to get someone out of their house for whatever reason, but Jackson Energy is not making these calls. Thank you and be safe.

