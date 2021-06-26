They got over $7000.00 from her. They threaten to throw an old man in jail if he doesn't pay. They tell some all they have to do is pay the taxes to be rich! Scam Calls! There is an old saying that if something sounds too good to be true it probably is. Don't fall for these calls that promise big money for nothing, threaten to put you in jail for failure to pay taxes, declare you a lottery winner over the phone, etc. The phone number may appear to be local, but the people who are stealing from you likely live in another state or country, so don't be a victim. When a scammer calls, don't say anything... just hang up on them.
Summer is here and with the hot weather comes accidents in rivers and streams. Always remember to wear your life jacket when around water. They may seem uncomfortable, but I have never seen anyone drown if they were wearing a life jacket. Even good swimmers can cramp up in water and they are unable to pull themselves out of the water. Be careful. We care about you.
I had a friend ask if I knew anyone who could do some basic carpentry on a fix-it project. Most people who will work are buried in work, so if you want to help someone with odd jobs, advertise with the local papers or Dial and Deal, or on Facebook. There is work available for people right now, but always remember, your word is your bond. Do a good job for a reasonable fee and you will be blessed with plenty of work.
I recently learned of a local business who pulled out the video games from his store. It appears the less desirable clientele was costing them more than the games were making. Particularly late at night, our deputies visit these businesses to look for drug dealing or intoxication by patrons. I fear these game rooms will result in someone seriously injured or worse by someone under the influence. I really appreciate the business who made the good decision to cut out the video games.
Every business should be careful to identify anyone who purchases tobacco products at a store. No one can purchase vape products or tobacco who are under age. State investigators closely monitor these issues and will certainly charge the businesses who fail to comply.
Last week the JCSO responded to eighty calls for service. We investigated four traffic accidents, opened three criminal cases and arrested four individuals on various criminal charges. Our court security does a great job handling the courts and transporting mentally ill patients. Thank you for your support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.