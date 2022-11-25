While this week was already on the school calendar as a short week for school systems across the mountains due to the Thanksgiving holiday, several districts are extending their break across Kentucky and were closed Monday, November 21 due to illness. This includes Jackson County Public Schools. On Friday, Superintendent Mike Smith reported, “Due to illness, there will be no school on Monday, November 21, 2022 and Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Thanksgiving break will be Wednesday, November 23 - Friday, November 25.
We want to wish everyone a safe and Happy Thanksgiving! We look forward to seeing everyone back on Monday, November 28th.”
The latest numbers show at least 41 school districts in Kentucky have closed or used NTI days because of illness so far this month. More than 135,000 students have been impacted, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association.
Schools that are closed Monday because of illness include Jackson County, Somerset, Danville, Harlan Independent, Perry County, Clay County, Rockcastle County, Leslie County, Johnson County, and Estill County schools.
Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the spread of viruses like the flu and RSV across the state during his weekly update last week. In fact, he said his kids had been out of school after illness-related closures.
The Governor also updated Kentuckians on influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19 and monkeypox in the commonwealth. He recommended that Kentuckians stay up to date with their vaccines and boosters, wash their hands frequently and stay home if they are sick.
Gov. Beshear said influenza is spreading widely in Kentucky at this time. One influenza death has been reported for Kentucky’s current 2022-2023 influenza season. Most influenza detections in the commonwealth have been identified as Type A. The flu vaccine has been updated this year and is expected to perform well against this circulating strain.
RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms, has recently increased in the United States, and outbreaks of the virus have occurred in Kentucky daycares and preschools. People of any age can become infected with RSV, and most recover within one to two weeks. RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
A total of 80 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Kentucky from 18 different counties. This now includes a case in the 16-to-20-year age group. More than 6,400 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been administered in Kentucky. The current vaccine eligibility criteria are listed on the Kentucky Department for Public Health website.
Officials with Harlan Independent Schools posted on their Facebook that they will use NTI days on Friday, Monday and Tuesday due to a high rate of absences due to illness. Students will return to in-person classes on Monday, November 28.
Rockcastle County Schools announced they will also use NTI days on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. School is set to resume in-person on Monday, November 28.
On Friday, due to the same reason, Perry County Schools, Somerset Independent Schools, Jackson County Schools and Clay County Schools announced they are canceling class all together on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. All four districts plan to return to class on Monday, November 28.
Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said in a Facebook post the move will allow students and staff to have more time to recover and stop the spread of various illnesses.
