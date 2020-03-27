At the recommendation of Governor Andy Beshear, the Jackson County Public Schools have extended the closure of their buildings and facilities through April 17, 2020. However, with the passage of key legislation last week, school instruction will continue. Senate Bill 177 was perhaps one of the most important bills passed last week in Frankfort, KY. SB 177 allows Kentucky schools to use unlimited remote learning days (Non-traditional Instruction or NTI Days) while closed for the coronavirus. Without this legislation, schools are only permitted 10 per year. This legislation provides much-needed flexibility to our schools, frees teachers to do what they do best, and provides a way that our students can continue receiving an education despite the inability to be physically in school classrooms.
Kentucky school districts may be able to stay closed as long as they need to curb the spread of the coronavirus, following legislation passed Thursday evening. To expedite the legislative process, lawmakers gutted Senate Bill 177 — a beauty services bill that already cleared that chamber — and replaced it with language from House Bill 461.
After quickly unanimously passing the House, the measure was confirmed by Senate. It now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk. Non-traditional instruction plans allow students to keep learning at home if schools close, with lessons often consisting of book work or online activities. Days using the plan don't have to be made up at the end of the year — preventing last days or graduations from being delayed.
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle praised the measure for putting students first.
PRTC has proven to be a great “helper” during these trying times as well. Not only does their fiber optic system provide a state-of-the-art broadband connection facilitating online interactions between schools and students, in an effort to further assist with Distance Learning and NTI completion from home, PRTC is offering free installation and two (2) free months of 100 Mb broadband for any school aged child who does not have access to the internet at their residence. PRTC has also created WiFi “hotspots” throughout the county to facilitate internet connection for students and parents.
In addition, if Kentucky students return to the classroom this year they will not have to take the K-PREP test. The U.S. Department of Education announced last week it would allow all public schools nationwide to "bypass" standardized testing for the 2019-20 school year. The Kentucky Department of Education has already asked for a waiver from the federal government that would grant schools permission to skip this year's K-PREP testing. The federal government said Friday it will grant such waivers. Many feel this may be the first step in canceling school for the remainder of the year.
JCPS Superintendent Mike Smith reported, “Upon recommendation of the Governor, we will be extending our school closure through Friday, April 17, 2020. The additional NTI days will allow us to continue to meet the educational needs of our students during these unprecedented times. We are very fortunate to have an established NTI Program, which has a combination of on-line learning and traditional learning packets for those students who do not have internet access. We have several on-line programs and platforms for our student distance learning and we would like to thank PRTC for being a good community partner by extending on-line access to help our students. With everyone working together we will continue to find ways to support our students during this challenging time.”
Chrome book computers are also available to checkout at JCHS. If you don’t have Internet access the schools will always be glad to provide assistance getting hard copies of NTI materials.
