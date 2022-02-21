A trendy phrase making the rounds is "supply chain shortage". Widely used but it references everything from computer chips holding up assembly lines at car manufacturers to empty shelves in grocery stores. While the actual meaning and causes hold more meaning than a catchphrase what is undeniable is the effect it has on us. So why are we routinely seeing bare meat departments at the local market? Why is building supplies a three month waiting period? Where is the breakdown in things?
Shortages can be generally linked to one or more of three root causes.
1) A shortage of certain goods albeit raw materials, capacity or extinction.
2) Lacking manpower to convert, produce, handle or ship products.
3) A planned break in the supply chain generated by those in power to maintain control.
While not a expert on most worldly things I can speak that the issue isn't a lack of raw supply. Cattle are standing in fields, ships aren't sinking to the oceans bottom hindering ports, mineral mines haven't dried up natural resources and mass weather events haven't wiped the globes crops out. This leaves only a planned break via the powers that be or worker shortage? While I'll agree that powerful entities aren't above withholding goods from their own people the issue here is more a shortage of workforce.
The next logical question must be why. Why aren't people working to produce all the needed items? Therein hides the bitter truth that politicians like to gloss over finger pointing in all outward directions. The supply chain that keeps this nation functioning is on life support due to people who enjoy the fruits but aren't compelled to put in the labor. In a basic hunter/gather sense of speaking those who produce nothing would soon starve or falter. Over the last 3 years big government has assured that will not happen by propping up those who could work but chose otherwise. The never-ending flow of stimulus, relief bills and "free assistance" has created a dependent base that previously filled needed labor jobs.
The need for common laborer positions is at record highs because the incentive to work to fend off starvation isn't there. The percentage points in quality of life between lower working class and unemployed is nonexistent. The "Don't Feed the Bears" signs exist for a reason. Creating a entire class willingly dependent on government aid is a recipe for failure for all because it cuts the very legs from beneath the table that keeps all above stable.
The leaders are currently engaged in sharp talk of how to shore up the supply chain issues while poking holes in the boat we all ride in. The solution is to wean able body adults off the teet either suddenly or gradually. There will inevitably be raw products we run out of from coal, corn and metals. That time isn't upon us currently. Our current crisis is self inflicted and many among us are so comfortable with it we'll gradually accept the chain on our leash when we could easily unhook and be free.
