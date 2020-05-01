SENATOR ALBERT ROBINSON’S FINAL UPDATE OF THE 2020 REGULAR SESSION - LEGISLATIVE WRAP-UP
The Kentucky General Assembly ended the 2020 Regular Session on April 15 under an entirely different set of circumstances and realities that could not have been foreseen at the start. Despite the impact of the pandemic on our state’s economy and all-around way of life, I am proud of the stability and resourcefulness of the legislative branch to fulfill the duties laid out in the Constitution of Kentucky, all while providing for relief for Kentuckians and passing quality legislation along the way. For this final legislative update of the session, I want to reflect on some of the achievements of the Kentucky General Assembly, and then I want to provide you some insight on what the legislature will be doing in the weeks and months ahead during what is called the Interim Session.
First, however, I want to address the students and teachers in our district. I have been amazed to see how strong our students and teachers have been. Local school districts have managed the past few weeks impressively and the best part for me to see is how students and teachers have remained connected despite having to be apart. Technology has allowed education to continue, and teachers spent time delivering food to students who rely greatly on the food they would typically receive in school. Rather than remembering the challenging aspects of the pandemic, I hope you will join me in choosing to remember these powerful testaments of the resolve our communities have.
To our seniors who have worked so incredibly hard throughout their K-12 education, please accept my warmest wishes to you. It pains me to know you will not be able to experience the traditional ceremony that you so richly deserve. You nevertheless have much that you should be proud of. I hope that you use this experience to have an even greater appreciation for the many memories you have created and look forward to the many more you will create in your next endeavor. Your future beyond these dark times is bright, and the world will be brighter for all the great things you will accomplish.
“Accomplishment” is the theme of this legislative update. It is important that we do not allow the pandemic to define our work or who we are at this moment. We have and always will be Kentuckians with an unbridled spirit. I am proud of my colleagues in the Kentucky General Assembly for operating in that same mind-set.
The focal point of the session was the crafting of the state budget. The final product was determined to be a one-year budget rather than the traditional two-year budget. This is unprecedented but was essential. COVID-19 has resulted in our state and national economy coming to a screeching halt after running on all cylinders. With businesses closed and commerce stalled, Kentucky revenues are going to take a big hit. Nobody knows for certain what revenues will look like, but thanks to the brilliant staff and those who serve on the Consensus Forecasting Group, we have a benchmark for what pessimistic revenues may be. That allowed us to budget for one year and assure the continued operation of vital state programs. The General Assembly will be able to return next January with a better understanding of the state's economic standing. The one-year budget itself reflects what were clearly the priorities of the General Assembly. Those are Kentucky’s children, the public health, first responders and military personnel, our moral and legal obligations, and more.
As of the drafting of this legislative update, the governor has yet to decide on Senate Bill 9, the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, along with other bills such as SB 149 that provide care for our military veterans. As of the publication of this update, he will have likely made his decision. I hope and pray he will at least allow them to become law without his signature, which is an option provided to him by the Constitution of Kentucky.
The legislation we can all be proud of this session was the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 8, also known as School Safety 2.0. The first school safety bill passed in 2019 and was signed into law by our then-Republican governor. SB 8 was signed into law by our new Democratic governor. I think this shows the bipartisan nature of this legislation. The protection of our students is not a single party issue. Despite all our disagreements on various policies, I am happy this is a measure we continue to work together on and improve. SB 8 furthers on the efforts of the 2018 bill by standardizing conditions and training that will better secure safety in our schools through personnel such as school resource officers and counselors. It also builds on structural and safety protocols within our schools and works to create a culture of connections with students who are facing potential traumas and mental health issues. Furthermore, SB 8 sets standards of accountability for compliance with the law.
Serving as the Chairman of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee is one of my greatest honors. Simply put, bills protecting our citizens and the unborn as well as providing for our veterans are always given preference in this committee. I’m proud that multiple bills came through my committee this year. Along with SB 9, I am proud to have supported a bill that provides for a new veteran's center in Bowling Green. Our veterans deserve the highest quality of care. This bill along with SB 149 makes great progress toward bettering the care of those most deserving of it through their courageous sacrifices. I will always use my position as chairman of the VMAPP committee to protect the most vulnerable and care for the most deserving.
Health was a priority throughout the session, including mental health. As mentioned, SB 8 addresses mental health concerns in our schools, but SB 42 also builds on those efforts by providing students with resources who are suffering from suicidal thoughts, domestic abuse, or sexual abuse. Our state budget maintained the current amount of Michelle P. Waiver slots, which aids individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to help them live in their communities as independently as possible. Furthermore, even bills like SB 60, which adds an additional screening for newborns will all positively impact Kentuckians’ health, certainly for those most in need.
Working alongside the President and state leaders, we were able to pass COVID-19 relief legislation that builds on the efforts signed into law by President Trump. This is something that would not have been possible if the legislature had not remained committed to seeing the session through to the end. I am grateful to my colleagues and staff who were able to step up during extraordinary times and fulfill important obligations, all while practicing safety precautions. A great deal of credit is owed to your local elected officials such as our judge executives, magistrates, mayors, city councils, local school boards, and sheriffs. I appreciate the feedback I have received from them this session and look forward to continuing to work with them to better our counties and cities. I was happy to recently deliver much-needed resources to local first responders to combat the pandemic.
An abundance of gratitude is owed to those keeping us safe and healthy during formidable times. I have been impressed with our doctors’ and first responders
...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.