The 2020 Interim Session of the Kentucky General Assembly has begun this week. In the legislature, my colleagues and I have prepared for what is sure to be an unforgettable interim session. One that holds great significance.
Daily lives have centered on COVID-19, therefore, the 2020 Interim Session will too. Voices of Kentuckians have been heard throughout the Commonwealth in recent weeks. Fears and anxieties are high due to health concerns and financial uncertainty. The General Assembly intends to show constituents their struggles are not unnoticed. That is why the interim session was restructured to thoroughly analyze the effects of COVID-19 and better position Kentucky for recovery. While the legislature can take no official action during the interim, we will be prepared to take necessary action once the 2021 Regular Session begins next January.
On May 22, the Consensus Forecasting Group determined Kentucky faces revenue shortfalls of more than $450 million. The shutdown of the state has led to unprecedented unemployment rates. It is essential that we return to normalcy in our daily lives and reopen our economy.
Each committee has placed at least one topic related to COVID-19 on their respective meeting agendas. The Education Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m to review impacts on K-12 education. During the Appropriations and Revenue Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, at 1:00 p.m, State Budget Director John Hicks will visit to discuss the administration's response to budget shortfalls. Attorney General Daniel Cameron will be in attendance for the Judiciary Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m. The powers of the governor under a state of emergency will be reanalyzed.
If you are curious to know more about any of these subjects, and others that will be discussed during the various committee meetings, I encourage you to tune in live by visiting www.ket.org/legislature. If you miss live broadcasts or if the publication of my legislative update proceeds meetings, no worries. Just visit www.ket.org/legislature/archives/ to find recordings.
The General Assembly will practice safety precautions as the risk of COVID-19 persists. Legislators may join the meetings remotely. Those in attendance will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
I agree with President Trump. The time has come to reopen our economy. The financial struggles of Kentuckians are real. Furthermore, the strain upon our state's budget will force difficult decisions. The interim session discussions will help prepare legislators for the 2021 Regular Session and will provide us the insight needed to help Kentucky recover. I want to thank our local newspapers and radio programs for keeping everyone informed. If you haven’t please tune in to local programing and subscribe to your local paper. It is a great way to stay informed and you are benefiting the most trusted news source available to you.
I look forward to working on behalf of the 21st District and consider it my greatest honor to do so. Please reach out to my office if I can be of assistance to you or if you would like to share your thoughts or concerns with me. You can email me at albert.robinson@lrc.ky.govor call me toll free at 1-800-372-7181.
