SENATOR ALBERT ROBINSON’S LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

I would like to have joined you for some exciting basketball games at Jackson County High School this past week, but my responsibility as your State Senator demanded I be in Frankfort to represent you and our values. That is what I continued to do during week eight of the 2020 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly. I was nevertheless in contact with some of my friends who work at JCHS and kept update on all of the action. I want to commend the Generals – players and coaches - on their hard fought efforts in the 49th District Tournament. It is special that JCHS hosted the tournament. The school has much to be proud of and I am certain visitors received the hospitality we are all so accustom to in Jackson County.
Though I was unable to be with my constituents there, I was happy to welcome visitors from the 21st Senate District to my office in Frankfort, including fellow brothers of the Masonic Order.
Several years ago, I took the initiative to establish "All Masons Day" at our State Capitol. The 2020 "All Masons Day" occurred this past Wednesday, where Masons from all across the Commonwealth gathered to recognize the principles that guide Masons. As a Mason, my brothers and I serve with a belief in God and help our fellow man through charitable means. Our values can be envisioned through the charities we actively support.
During the ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, I received a warm introduction as the "Founding Father" of "All Masons Day." However, it is important to understand that Masons do not serve for the credit, although I was humbled by the kind words. Masons serve for the cause.
I spoke to my brothers and expressed to them that the three most significant moments of my life were as follows: 1. When I accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior at the age of twelve. 2. The day God saw fit to bring my wife of soon to be fifty-eight years into my life, and 3. The day that I became a Mason. I am so grateful to my brothers and the quality work that is done by the Masonic Order. I wake up every day blessed to know they are there to help those in need.
Helping those in need is epitomized by first responders like our paid and volunteer firefighters. I was happy to have received a visit this week from representatives of the Kentucky Fire Commission. I was updated on the Commission's continued efforts to help Kentucky firefighters. There are certainly challenges facing the Kentucky fire service, such as health-related issues - like cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) - and recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters. Nevertheless, I am encouraged by the Fire Commissions efforts and appreciate its representatives taking the time to discuss their legislative goals with me during this budget session. Jackson County is fortunate to have a couple of our very own serving on the Kentucky Fire Commission Board. One is Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Chief Lonnie Madden, who provides years of experience in fire service and the important perspective of a rural firefighter to the Commission. Having Jackson County citizens in positions of influence is something to celebrate.
Now that we have passed the halfway point of this 2020 Regular Session, the countdown begins as we in the Senate anticipate the forthcoming 2020-2022 budget bill from the House of Representatives. We are expecting to receive it by early March. While crafting the biennial budget remains at the forefront of our minds – and Jackson County is at the forefront of minds throughout budget discussion – my fellow lawmakers and I continue to uphold our other responsibilities, such as passing legislation that will move Kentucky forward.
I enjoyed a productive conversation with Superintendent Mike Smith on Friday afternoon. I benefited from hearing his input on legislation that will better public education. He and the board do a great job for Jackson County Public Schools. I encourage other officials to continue sharing their thoughts with in the remaining days of the 2020 session.
I am pleased to update you that this year's school safety measure, Senate Bill (SB) 8, has been signed into law. Passing both chambers with bipartisan support, SB 8 requires the trained and certified law enforcement officers already serving in Kentucky schools to carry a firearm. Our children are worth protecting. This is a commonsense step toward keeping them safe.
The Senate focused heavily on constitutional amendments during week eight. Constitutional amendments are introduced like any other bill but go through a slightly different process than regular bills. A bill like SB 8 ends with a signature from the governor, but a constitutional amendment requires approval by you, the voter. If both chambers pass a legislatively proposed amendment, it is placed on the ballot during the next general election. If approved by a simple majority of voters, it becomes part of the constitution. Amendments that pass the General Assembly this year will appear on your ballot this November for you to make your voice known. No more than four amendments can be placed on a single ballot.
Constitutional amendment proposals passing the Senate this week were SB 15, SB 58, and SB 62. SB 15 - also known as "Marsy's Law" - would add a crime victims’ bill of rights to the state constitution. SB 58 would require governors to make determinations on pardons prior to their re-election date, ending their ability to make controversial pardon decisions without answering to the voters of Kentucky. SB 62 would provide authority to the legislature to establish standards for restoring persons convicted of certain felonies' right to vote.
You can read these constitutional amendment bills - and those I am about to mention - in their entirety by visiting legislature.ky.gov.
Other bills clearing the Senate last week were SB 55, a bill aiming to study ways to make Kentucky's digital infrastructure more secure. SB 132 adds people with state-issued personal identification cards to the master list of potential jurors. SB 156 ensures the high school career and technical education system is unified, equitably funded, collaborative, responsive to industry, sustainable, and provides equalized access to all Kentucky students. Finally, SB 160, a bill that reorganizes the Office of the Attorney General, establishing an Office of Administrative Services and a Solicitor General position.
Remember, I encourage students from Jackson County to join me in Frankfort as my Senate pages. If you know anyone who would like to serve as a page, or if you have any questions or comments, please call me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email me at Albert.Robinson@LRC.ky.gov. I appreciate your input on all matters and urge you to continue making your voices heard in Frankfort. It is my sincere pleasure to serve as your State Senator.
