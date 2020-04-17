SENATOR ALBERT ROBINSON’S LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
I hope everyone remains healthy and safe as we all continue to work together, doing our part to get through the COVID-19 pandemic. There is little news to report to you this week for my legislative update; but as your State Senator, I feel that it is important that I continue to communicate with you and make sure you are aware of important updates and those things to come regarding the final days of the 2020 legislative session of the Kentucky General Assembly.
In relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor continues to exercise his authority under the Constitution of Kentucky. Similarly, we in the General Assembly are doing the same.
Briefly, I want to let you know that the General Assembly is now back in session this week in what will be the closing days of the session (April 14th and 15th). The primary purpose of the return to Frankfort is to pass additional legislation that is now qualified for final passage, and, in respect to the authority granted to the legislature in the Constitution of Kentucky, give consideration to the override of gubernatorial vetoes.
An example of a bill that qualifies for final passage is Senate Bill 9, the Born Alive Infant Protection Act. That bill is still available for consideration by the House. It passed the Senate earlier this year after coming through the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee, on which I serve as chairman. I am praying this commonsense legislation will pass the House and head to the governor’s desk. I remain committed to fighting for the lives of the unborn and am bothered by the continued operation of the abortion facility in Louisville, even though the governor has ordered the stoppage of nonelective medical procedures. I assure you that you can count on me to continue advocating for the most innocent among us. I am fighting for them through all stages of the legislative process and in my role as your Senator.
The legislative process is a respectable one. It requires deliberation, debate, and compromise from all parties, elected members, stakeholders, constituents, and more. Part of that process includes the governor’s constitutional authority to veto legislation passed by the General Assembly that he may disagree with. However, the General Assembly has consideration of an override of the governor’s veto.
The governor (as of the drafting of this legislative update) has vetoed five bills. They were Senate Bills (SB) 2 and 5, and House Bills (HB) 150, 195, and 336. SB 2 is the voter ID bill, and SB 5 is a bill related to the fees and taxation of special purpose governmental entities. HB 150 is a bill regarding what constitutes interpretation of state law, HB 195 would allow counties with populations over 80,000 to post advertisements online in lieu of in the newspaper, and HB 336 relates to a gubernatorial candidate’s selection of his or her lieutenant governor running mate. You can find more details on these bills by visiting legislature.ky.gov, clicking “Bills” at the top of the page, Selecting “2020 Regular Session” and then finding the bills listed under “Vetoed” which is on the right side of the page under “passed process.”
Our continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the dominating topic in our lives. We have all had a lot of information coming at us in recent weeks and it can be difficult to keep up. The most important things to remember are that we should remain at home to the greatest extent possible. In recent updates, I’ve shared with you resources that can assist you if you have been negatively affected. Please refer to those resources if you are in need of assistance.
Much of our state's activity has been driven by the actions taken by the governor, as he serves as the chief executive of the state. You are probably familiar with his daily COVID-19 briefings and those of the President. What you may not know are the details of the governor’s Executive Orders (EOs).
Over the past several weeks, the governor has issued a number of executive orders during the state of emergency ranging from ordering the closing of “non-essential” businesses, limiting one adult per household in a retail store at a time, and requesting Kentucky residents not travel out of state unless absolutely necessary, to extending the ability for pharmacies to fill prescriptions and, allowing retired state employee to return to work. Despite your thoughts on the various actions, I feel it is important you are familiar with them. There are likely to be new orders issued by the governor before the publication of this legislative update. You can always rely on your local paper to keep you up to date on the latest developments, and updates are being provided daily by both President Trump and Governor Beshear. Each of the governor's executive orders can be found by visiting the website of the Kentucky Secretary of State Micheal G. Adams: http://apps.sos.ky.gov/executive/journal and searching for all fields related to “COVID-19.”
I hope that this information provides insight on the latest developments in our state. As you can see, both the legislative and executive branch continue to fulfill their duties under the Constitution of Kentucky. Though there is uncertainty in our lives, it is important that we remain committed to the values that make our state and country so special.
I know that we will pull through this by helping each other, working together, and praying for our families, community, state, and country.
I want to remind you that it is currently time to complete your 2020 Census. Due to COVID-19, our economy has truly taken a hit; but while we are home, we have an opportunity to complete our Census and in part do our due diligence to better our community.
There are countless dollars tied to achieving an accurate Census count. For example, knowing how many students are in our counties determines how much money is received for the school lunch program and so much more. This is one small example. Please go online now to 2020Census.gov and complete your Census form. By doing so you are placing our community in a better situation than we would otherwise be in if you didn’t.
As always, I appreciate your feedback and attention. Please do not hesitate to contact me at 1-800-372-7181 or send me an email to albert.robinson@lrc.ky.gov if I can be of assistance to you. God Bless each of you. Be Safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.