SENATOR ALBERT ROBINSON’S LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
The historic 2020 Session of the Kentucky General Assembly came to a conclusion this past Wednesday. It is a session that will not soon be forgotten due to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud of the General Assembly for remaining persistent and fulfilling our obligations to the people who have entrusted us to be policymakers. I am even more proud and grateful to the incredible staff who allowed it all to happen all while meeting the safety precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As you recall throughout the legislative session, I have kept you up to date on the progress of pro-life legislation, because I know it is as important to many of my constituents as it is to me. I am thrilled to report that this week, the General Assembly fully passed Senate Bill 9, the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, as well as House Bill 451, which is a bill that will give Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron some oversight over the operation of abortion facilities during the pandemic.
Like many others, I have been frustrated to see the continual operation of the facility in Louisville during this pandemic. While the governor has specifically ordered elective procedures to be stopped - which is leaving many suffering and has caused Kentucky hospitals to furlough hundreds of employees - he singled out the facility and told Planned Parenthood that the order did not apply to them. In response to this, was House Bill 451.
Many of you contacted me last week in regard to this bill after having received a notification from a pro-life and pro-family organization that I have long been key to the passage of pro-life legislation. Being the Chairman of the Senate committee that oversees public protection related issues, I have been honored to serve as a channel in which good bills like this pass through. I did not hesitate to get to work in ensuring this bill crossed the finish line. It is my sincere prayer that the governor will allow this bill to become law. Though he likely opposes it, he can choose to allow it to become law without his signature. I encourage my constituents that reached out to me last week to do the same and call the Governor’s Office and leave a message for the governor that you ask for him to allow SB 9 and HB 451 to become law. The governor and the legislature alike have been exercising our constitutional responsibilities within the legislative process. Do not forget that you have a role as well. You can reach the governor’s office by calling 502-564-2611.
The bulk of the week included further exercise of the legislature's constitutional authority. Just as the governor exercised his authority to veto legislation, the General Assembly considered and overrode his vetoes this past week. Veto overrides included the governor’s line-item vetoes of the state revenue and budget bills as well as the following bills that I was supportive of:
House Bill 150: Clarifies that any restatements of the law in scholarly articles, legal treatise or explanatory text shall not constitute the law or public police of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This bill will ensure that the intent of duly passed state law is not reinterpreted by those outside of branches of government that determine what the law is. The court can still be used in evaluating law that applies to a case.
House Bill 336: Allows the Governor to choose their Lieutenant Governor after the Primary election; Sets deadline to choose for selection by the second Tuesday of August following the regular election. The bill will also allow the Governor to replace the candidate for Lieutenant Governor in the event a vacancy resulting from the Lieutenant Governor candidate’s death, disqualification to hold the office, or a severe disabling condition arising after the slate formed a campaign committee. Finally, the bill would require the Secretary of State certify the vacancy occurred as a result of the above before the candidate for governor can move forward with the replacement.
Senate Bill 2: This is known as the voter ID bill. The bill sponsor along with the Secretary of State worked hard to accommodate the concerns of those in opposition to this bill. The final product is a bill that provides a free ID to those in need of one, as well as broad options for those who may not have a photo ID. Those without one would be able to verify their eligibility to vote by signing an affidavit and providing their social security card, an out-of-date license, food stamp/SNAP cards, a student ID, Employee ID, and more. This bill does not go into effect until 90 days after the session concludes so it has no influence over the currently scheduled June primary elections.
Senate Bill 5: Requires proposals levied by Special Purpose Governmental Entities (SPGE’s) to be submitted in writing to their local establishing entity (Fiscal Court, City Council) for consideration and official action. The bill allows for fee and tax increases to be vetoed by local governing bodies. Additionally, the local governing body is provided 30 days to take action.
Additional COVID-19 relief measures were contained in Senate Bill 150 and Senate Bill 387. Senate Bill 150 loosens requirements for unemployment benefits and extends help to self-employed workers and others who would otherwise not be eligible.
It will also expand telemedicine options by allowing out-of-state providers to accept Kentucky patients, provide immunity for health care workers who render care or treatment in good faith during the current state of emergency, extend the state’s income tax filing deadline to July 15, address open meeting laws by allowing meetings to take place utilizing live audio or live video teleconferencing, and require the governor to declare in writing the date that the state of emergency ends.
House Bill 387 would allow the governor to declare it a “necessary government expense” to purchase protective gear for health workers and first responders and permit him to delve into unrestricted state funds, such as the rainy-day fund, to pay for them.
Other bills that the General Assembly approved include but are not limited to measures on the following topics:
Addiction treatment: Senate Bill 191 addresses certification and educational requirements for alcohol and drug counselors. The bill also directs Kentucky to establish guidelines employers can use to develop programs to help more individuals struggling with substance use disorders while maintaining employment.
Marsy’s Law: Senate Bill 15 would enshrine certain rights for crime victims in the state constitution. Those would include the right to be notified of all court proceedings, reasonable protection from the accused, timely notice of a release or escape, and the right to full restitution. A similar proposed constitutional amendment passed the General Assembly in 2018 and was subsequently approved by voters, but the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that the law was invalid due to unconstitutional ballot language.
I want to remind you that it is important that everyone complete their Census, which can be done online at Census.gov. An accurate count of our communities will be vital in our economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As we all continue to struggle with the many difficulties that are brought on from this pandemic, I encourage you to stay updated on the latest information. I understand there has been some frustration with those filing for unemployment. In recent days, the system has seen historical claims filed and I trust they are working as diligently as they can to address each one. Families have started to see their stimulus checks arrive to their bank accounts and I hope this brings some relief to those in need right now. Our brightest days are just on the other side of our darkest. Keep faith and strong in prayer that this will soon pass. There has been hopeful news in the recent week that perhaps some restrictions can begin to ease soon for states and areas with less dense populations.
As always, I appreciate your feedback and attention. Please do not hesitate to contact me at 1-800-372-7181 or send me an email to albert.robinson@lrc.ky.gov if I can be of assistance to you. Next week I will be providing you with a 2020 legislative updated wrap up which will highlight items throughout the past four months in Frankfort. Stay tuned in to your local paper that is working hard to keep you up to date on all the latest information and are doing a great job at it. God Bless each of you. Be Safe.
