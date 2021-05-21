SENATOR BRANDON J. STORM: DRIVE WITH REASON THIS SUMMER
Good news has emerged recently, indicating the reopening of Kentucky may be on the horizon. With summer just around the bend and our state and nation working to get back to a sense of normality, our roadways will be buzzing with vacationers, travelers, and the industries that help the engine of our economy keep plugging. As Vice-Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, I want to encourage you and your family to be cautious on roadways this summer as you make your plans.
Few people have traveled over the past 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Surprisingly, according to preliminary data from the National Safety Council, over 42,000 people lost their lives in traffic fatalities, even as the coronavirus shut down our nation. If accurate, that would be the highest in 13 years, equating to a 24 percent spike, the highest spike in the 96 years that the data has been collected. 42,000 is an alarming number, and each of these deaths is entirely avoidable.
The causes of fatalities on roadways can differ. The conditions of our roads matter, as does the state of mind of those who travel on them. To take precautions from the various causes of a crash, we must remain mindful of our surroundings on the roadway and buckle up.
Utilizing all funding sources, the Kentucky General Assembly allocated billions of dollars to transportation infrastructure in the 2021 Session. You will see dedicated Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) workers out laboring on road and highway projects. Be aware of their presence on the roadways and be patient with infrastructure projects.
We can avoid unnecessary accidents by making wise decisions and looking out for the unwise choices of fellow drivers. Instead of choosing to drink and drive, think and drive. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that approximately 28 people in the U.S. die in drunk driving crashes every day. In 2019, the legislature passed Senate Bill 85, a bill implementing the Kentucky Ignition Interlock Program (KIIP). The bill introduced changes to driving under the influence (DUI) and interlock laws and made the program available to first-time DUI offenders. The device will not allow a car or motorcycle to start if the breathalyzer is 0.02 or greater unless a subsequent test performed within ten minutes registers a lower breath alcohol concentration. State law prohibits anyone with an alcohol concentration level of over 0.08 from operating a vehicle. DUI offenders can forego license suspension by participating in the program.
Additionally, the NHTSA reports that over 3,000 people died in car crashes in 2019 due to distracted driving, such as texting while driving. The National Safety Council says that cell phone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year and leads to nearly 400,000 injuries. Kentucky law prohibits drivers of all ages from texting while driving. It is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to use a cell phone in any capacity while operating a vehicle. According to a poll from the American Automobile Association, also known as AAA, 94 percent of teen drivers acknowledged the dangers of texting and driving, but 35 percent admitted to doing it anyway. Speak with the young folks in your life about staying safe and keeping others safe while driving.
Another thing to consider is that some local and state governments have implemented cameras that register the speed of your car, and you can be issued a ticket. Communities in sixteen states—Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Washington, as well as the District of Columbia, currently have speed camera programs in place. So if you are traveling to any of these areas, be mindful. There are also penalties for not wearing a seatbelt and for not meeting child passenger safety. Take some time to visit transportation.ky.gov/highwaysafety to find information on how to keep the little ones in your life safe.
Soon I will be providing an outline of what is to be expected during the interim session, especially on matters about the Interim Joint Committee on Transportation. Stay tuned for updates.
It is a true honor to represent Laurel, Jackson, Estill, Powell, Menifee, and Bath Counties in the Kentucky State Senate. If you have any questions about this issue or any other matter of importance to you, do not hesitate to contact my office toll-free by calling 502-564-8100. You can also email me at brandon.storm@lrc.ky.gov. Stay safe. God bless.
