Congratulations to the Jackson County High School class of 2020.
No matter where your educational journey began, be it at McKee Elementary, Sand Gap Elementary, or Tyner Elementary, your story has just begun. At this time, we celebrate your accomplishments and reflect on an abundance of happy memories.
It has been a joy to see graduates recently highlighted by JCHS. The class of 2020 is an impressive group of young men and women with bright futures ahead. I commend Jackson County Public Schools on a job well done, and appreciate to the Jackson County Sun for their efforts to recognize graduates. To all who have contributed in making this the special moment graduates so richly deserve, I say thank you.
Though the school year did not have an ideal conclusion, I hope the circumstances provide you a greater appreciation for the friends, teachers, and mentors you have encountered along your journey. As you look forward to your future with optimism, I send you my sincere best wishes and prayers. We all look forward to seeing what you will accomplish next. God bless!
