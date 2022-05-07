A couple weeks ago, The Jackson County Republican party hosted a Lincoln dinner for County Republicans. Many of our local Candidates participated in a forum that allowed them to introduce themselves and give their vision for the respective office that they are seeking. Several State Legislators were in attendance at the dinner including former State Representative Marie Radar and our new Senator, Robert Stivers. Senate President Stivers is going to be representing Jackson County per the new redistricting maps that were voted into law by Legislatures this past session. While there Senator Stivers addressed the crowd and offered up some exciting news for our County. For several years, we have been working on trying to secure funds to build a EMS station for our ambulance service. Currently, our EMT's are working out of the senior citizens center and the ambulances are being housed and serviced at a garage owned by the Health Department. It's not an ideal setup by no stretch of the imagination but when you have no other options you do the best you can.
When the 911 Emergency Operations Center was constructed, it was built with grant money from the CSEPP program which only covers Emergency Management and 911 services. It does not cover the Ambulance Service or it's EMT's. The Jackson County Ambulance Service is a taxing district and is self-sufficient through tax money received and charges for services rendered. The problem is the Ambulance Service, EMS, does not have any kind of funds to construct a facility to house EMT's and Ambulances together. Time is one of the most important factors in an emergency situation which means ambulances in one location and EMT's in another just means you are losing precious time. We have the land for such a facility next to 911 but no money to construct it. The Fiscal Court has tried to secure grants, looked at loans and the list goes on of ways we have sought and options we have looked at to fund this project. We all agreed it was a great need in our County and for our citizens.
At the Lincoln Dinner, Senator Stivers announced that Jackson County was designated 1.25 million dollars as a line item within the upcoming State Budget for the construction of an EMS station. This is huge for Jackson County! This facility will not only house our EMT's and Ambulances, it will also be a training center for new EMT's which our County will always need. We went to our Legislators with a definite need and they agreed. I want to thank Senator Stivers and Representative Timmy Truett for their work on securing these funds for Jackson County. This is what happens when everyone works together. Needs are met and problems are addressed. I believe this is only the Start of good things to come in Jackson County. We will continue to work together to better our County for our Citizens in the coming weeks and months.
Have a blessed week
