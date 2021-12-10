FRANKFORT, Ky. (December 9, 2021) – Senator Brandon J. Storm (R-London) has announced the publication of his 2022 Legislative Survey for his constituents in Senate District 21.
“This survey is a good way for me to hear the thoughts of my constituents on various policy-related issues. We are blessed to live in a nation governed by ‘We the People,’” Senator Storm said. “It is important for citizens to be engaged in the actions of their government and to make sure they are making their voices heard. I am asking for everyone’s participation in this survey.”
Senator Storm’s legislative survey is now published on his legislative profile on the Legislative Research Commission website. The survey is intended only for constituents of Senate District 21, encompassing Bath, Estill, Jackson, Laurel, Menifee, and Powell Counties. Citizens of the 21st District can access the survey by clicking on this link or visiting Senator Storm’s profile at legislature.ky.gov and clicking “surveys” to the right of the screen. The survey will be available through Feb. 2.
Per the Constitution of Kentucky, the 2022 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly begins on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
