Senture, LLC has been awarded a contract to provide services in support of the USAGov Contact Center. The 5‐year contract was awarded to Senture under the General Service Administration’s (GSA) Information Technology Schedule 70 Governmentwide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) vehicle under Special Identification Number (SIN) 132‐20 for Automated Contact Center Solutions.
“This is a defining moment in the company’s history. Senture’s genesis was as a small business subcontractor supporting mostly surge and spike call center work for government agencies. The company’s vision has always been to become a large independent prime contractor. This win in particular marks that point—the ‘coming of age’ as a powerful force for the improvement of the citizen experience in the public and private sectors of the contact center industry,” stated Chris Deaton, President and CEO of Senture. Deaton added, “Senture is now the largest pure‐play omnichannel contact center operation serving the federal government. One of the reasons we are so excited about this opportunity is that it also has great potential for growth, serving as the U.S. government’s ‘front door’ for information across a plethora of federal agencies and subagencies.” The contract is already under way and the project should be fully operational by mid‐December.”
GSA’s Public Experience Portfolio/USAGov (formerly the Federal Citizen Information Center) is congressionally mandated to provide government information to the public. The contact center is deemed a mission essential function by GSA, meaning the program is expected to remain operational during times of national crisis or other impediments to the normal operations of the federal government. The contact center serves as the “voice of the government,” helping citizens navigate and understand government programs, services, and information.
About Senture, LLC
Senture, LLC is headquartered in London, Kentucky and provides business process outsourcing services, including inbound and outbound contact center support, help desk, mailroom and back office support services, and data conversion services to clients in the federal, state, and commercial sectors. Senture employs more than 3,200 people and operates contact centers in London, Kentucky; Monticello, Kentucky; Annville, Kentucky; Williamsburg, Kentucky; and, McAllen, Texas. For more information, visit www.senture.com. EOE # # #
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.