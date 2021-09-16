Sept. 16 2021, COVID-19 Case Information
Cases: 4,891
Deaths: 62
Positivity Rate: 13.00%
Hospitalizations: 2,453
Intensive Care Admittances: 667
On Ventilators: 448
The week ending Sept. 12, the state’s seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate was the highest it has ever been since the commonwealth had adequate testing supplies, at 13.88%.
From March 1 to Sept. 15, 2021, 87.1% of COVID-19 cases, 92.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 84.6% of COVID-19 deaths have been among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.
In addition to getting vaccinated for COVID-19, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, encouraged Kentuckians to get the influenza vaccine to help lessen the strain on hospitals.
“In a typical winter, flu always drives up the number of people in the hospital. In bad years, hospitals really get strained or taxed with the number of influenza patients who fill them,” said Dr. Stack. “The flu vaccine does protect large numbers of people and prevents substantial burdens to the hospitals. So if we all get immunized for the flu, we can keep the hospitals with more capacity and more able to care for COVID patients and other patients as well.”
