The US National Weather Service Jackson Kentucky has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Jackson County until 3:30pm. Stay weather aware this evening as storms will be moving through most of the evening.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 3:30 PM
- Lady Generals Win 7 in a Row: Record Stands at 16-6
- Generals Clinch #1 Seed in 49th District for First Time Since 1991
- Hubbard Arrested for Terroristic Threatening and Intimidating a Witness
- Motive Remains a Mystery Behind Burglary Arrest
- Man Accused of Allegedly Hitting Motorcycle Rider with Vehicle
- Jackson County Cancer Fund Festival of Hope T-Shirts Fund Raiser
- Jackson County Public School System Prepares for Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA)
Most Popular
Articles
- Tick season nears. 10% of ticks carry debilitating diseases; quick action can prevent them. And UK wants you to send in your ticks!
- Moore’s Creek Family Offering $1,000 Reward for Help Solving Theft
- Motive Remains a Mystery Behind Burglary Arrest
- Man Accused of Allegedly Hitting Motorcycle Rider with Vehicle
- Man Arrested for Murder in Clay County
- Mary Nicole Risner Solinger-Yost Obituary
- Sheriffs Report for April 27, 2022
- Time to Come Clean in Car Wash Case
- Kentucky’s 2022 Spring Wild Turkey Season Opens April 16
- Hubbard Arrested for Terroristic Threatening and Intimidating a Witness
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.